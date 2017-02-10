Legal Notices for February 10, 2017

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO. 2016-CA-000042

BRANCH BANKING AND TRUST COMPANY,

Plaintiff,

N.C. HUDSON A/K/A NETTIE C. HUDSON; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF N. C. HUDSON A/K/A NETTIE C. HUDSON; STARKE V. HUDSON, ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER, AND AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANTS WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS; TENANT#1; TENANT #2,

Defendants.

__________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Final Judgment of Foreclosure for Plaintiff entered in this cause, in the Circuit Court of TAYLOR County, Florida, the Clerk of the Court will sell the property situated in TAYLOR County, Florida, described as:

LOT 33, BLOCK ‘C’, UNIT 1, KEATON BEACH INC., ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT OF SAID UNIT 1, KEATON BEACH, INC., ON RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA, IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 104.

and commonly known as: 21180 Keaton Beach Drive, Perry, Florida 32348, at public sale, to the highest and best bidder for cash, on the Courthouse steps at the East Door, 108 North Jefferson Street, Perry, Fl 32348, on February 23, 2017, at 11:00 A.M.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact: Carrina Cooper, Court Administration, 173 Hernando Avenue, Room 408, Lake City, Florida 32055, Phone: 386-758-2163. Contact Court Administration at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing impaired call 711.

Dated this Jan, 20, 2017.

ANNIE MAE MURPHY

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: Crystal McMullen, DC

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

To whom it may concern: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, pursuant to the fictitious name statute, chapter 20953 or Section 865.09, Florida Statutes, 1941, will register with the Secretary of State, Corporation Division, Tallahassee, Florida, upon receipt of proof of publication of this notice the fictitious name, to wit:

Dirt Road Trucking

Under which we/I will engage in business. I/we expect to engage in business in Perry, Florida and our address is:

127 S. Jefferson Street, Perry, FL 32347

The extent of ownership is:

Massey Construction 100%

2/10