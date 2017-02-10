Our next stop, Nature’s Coast

Dazzling costumes in jewel colors. Sizzling samples of cabbage cakes. Custom henna tattoos. Shaved slivers of dark chocolate. Pan-seared shrimp.

A cornucopia of sights, smells, tastes and activities greeted the more than 30,000 visitors who attended the 2017 New York Times Travel Show held Jan. 27-29 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.

PHOTO: Natural North Florida Tourism Task Force Chair Dawn Taylor, right, said 13 different writers have already contacted her regarding articles promoting this area. “Three have already booked trips here.”

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.