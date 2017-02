Scallop season will open two weeks early

Scallop season will officially open two weeks early this year off the Taylor County coast south of the Fenholloway River.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced the decision Thursday afternoon. The change is only for the 2017 season, with officials stating it will serve as “an opportunity to explore regionally-specific bay scallop seasons.”

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.