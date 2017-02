Student allegedly planning school shooting in custody

A 15-year-old student allegedly planning a shooting at a private school in Perry was in police custody less than two hours after the threat was reported to local law enforcement agencies Thursday morning.

The student, who has not been charged at this time, “was acting alone,” Perry Police Department (PPD) Chief Jamie Cruse said.

