Academy Award program at the library

Perry Newspapers, Inc., movie critic Mark Viola will host a program about the upcoming Academy Awards at the Taylor County Public Library on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m.

“The Academy Awards are like the Super Bowl,” Viola said. “Even people who don’t watch football watch the Super Bowl. Each year, the nominees include many films most people haven’t seen.”

The program, which is free and open to the public, will include discussions of the nominated films, including trailers and predictions.