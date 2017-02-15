JROTC announces annual awards day

Taylor County High School JROTC invites the community to “save the date” for its upcoming annual Major Awards Day planned Thursday, March 23,

“The public is welcome and we encourage everyone to be there by 1:15 p.m. The ceremony, which is being held in the school gymnatorium, will begin at 1:30 p.m. Cadets will receive awards for their academics, the ability to work as a team, leadership and even their outdoor skills. All members of the JROTC Corps will be active participants in the ceremony,” 1SG Eddie Smith said.

Any local veterans organization planning to present awards during the ceremony is asked to contact Smith by calling (850) 838-2525, ext. 125.