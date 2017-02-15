Tell us all about it Fev. 20…

Do you have a family heirloom passed down from generation to generation? Or maybe an artifact with a great background story? How about a family photo that speaks volumes?

It could be something as simple as a menu from a long-gone restaurant or a service medal your grandfather earned in the war.

The Taylor County Historical Society invites you to share these items during a special “Show & Tell” program planned Monday, Feb. 20.

“You can keep the item, of course, just share a little of its history with us,” President J.T. Davis said.

The meeting, which is open to the public, will begin at 7 p.m. The historical society museum is located at the corner of Main Street and Washington in downtown Perry.