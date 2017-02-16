John H. Vann

Mr. John H. Vann, 87, passed away on February 15, 2017 in Tallahassee, FL. John was born October 16, 1929 in Lamont, Florida to John F. Vann and Christine Mae Anderson Vann.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, February 17, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Burns Funeral Home of Perry with Bro. Bobby Hall officiating.

Interment services will follow immediately afterwards in Evergreen Cemetery, in Greenville, Fl.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, February 16, 2017 at Burns Funeral Home.

All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry.

