Arrowood attorney can move forward with depos

Circuit Judge Davis Fina has granted a motion from the attorney of convicted murderer Garrett Arrowood to move forward with deposing Arrowood’s former counsel, Baya Harrison III, and his office’s investigator, Karen Marsh.

“The defendant has filed a post-conviction motion alleging his trial counsel (Harrison) was ineffective. Sufficient grounds for ineffective assistance of counsel have been alleged to allow the depositions,” Fina stated in an order filed with the Clerk of Court last week.

