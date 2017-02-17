BioNitrogen still has pulse, working out of bankruptcy?

BioNitrogen, which arrived in Taylor County with plans to construct a $300 million urea fertilizer plant in here and still owes the City of Perry $3 million, remains in bankruptcy and company officials say they are continuing their efforts to “pursue all viable reorganization opportunities.”

The project to construct the fertilizer plant was put on hold once BioNitrogen declared bankruptcy in November 2015.

