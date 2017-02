Deputies, K-9 teams track wanted man

An Old Town man who had allegedly been harassing workers at his former place of employment led officers on a three-and-a-half hour chase Wednesday afternoon before being apprehended.

Russell Cruce Jr., 29, is being held on two arrest warrants out of Dixie County and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

