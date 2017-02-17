TCSO ‘keeping boots on the ground’ in drug war

Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett addressed the county commission last week, giving the board an update on his department’s efforts to take on the community’s drug

problems since he took office last month.

Touching on the county’s meth problem, Padgett said they were “doing what I said we would do” on the campaign trail.

PHOTO: Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett, right, updated commissioners on his efforts to combat the county’s methamphetamine drug problem. Shown from the left are Commission Chair Pam Feagle, Commissioner Malcolm V. Page, Clerk of Court Annie Mae Murphy and Commissioner Jim Moody.

