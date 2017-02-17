Thule’s Perry plant up for sale

Thule Group has decided to divest itself of Perry-based United Welding Services (UWS), according to a company press release issued Feb. 10.

“Following a strategic review of the Specialty segment during the year, the Board of Directors has decided to divest the U.S. business of pick-up truck tool boxes, including the production plant in Perry, Florida, US, dedicated for this business,” the press statement said.

