Whiddon murder trial is delayed

The scheduled trial for accused murderer Rodney Whiddon, linked to the shooting death of educator Shelly Strickland, has been delayed and a new date has not been set.

Judge David Fina granted a request from the attorney representing Whiddon to delay the scheduled Feb. 20 trial.

