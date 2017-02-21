Charles Wesley Blue

Charles Wesley Blue, 70, passed away on February 19, 2017 at his home in Perry, FL, surrounded by his family.

Wes was born November 1, 1946 in Perry, Florida to Woodrow Blue and Sybil Kirkland Blue.

Funeral Services will be held, Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Perry with Pastor Bill Jenkins officiating.

Interment services will follow immediately afterwards in Pisgah Cemetery with military honors.

The family will receive friends from 1-3p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Perry.

All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry.

Friends may sign the online guest book at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com