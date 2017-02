Dorothy Wilson

Dorothy E Wilson, 96, passed away on February 20, 2017.

Dorothy was born October 18, 1920 in Shepton Mallet, England to Arthur Bond and Ethel Rose Bond.

A graveside service was held on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Pisgah Cemetery with Bro. David Stephens officiating.

All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry.

