$2.3 million bridge project gets underway

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) began a $2.3 million project this week to replace the bridge on Buckeye Credit Union Road (County Road 356C) across the Fenholloway River.

Work began Monday, Feb. 20, on the bridge, which is located on the roadway connecting Foley Road (CR 30) with Red Padgett Road near the GP Foley Cellulose Mill. During the construction period, the bridge will be completely closed to traffic and a detour will be utilized.

