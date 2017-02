‘Cherry Cola Book Club’ author to speak at library

Ashton Lee, the Oxford, Miss., author of “The Cherry Cola Book Club” series, will be guest speaker at the Friends of the Taylor County Public Library program on Monday, Feb. 27.

Lee will talk about his latest book, “Queen of the Cookbooks.”

The program, which is free and open to the public, will run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the public library located at 403 N. Washington St.