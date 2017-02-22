Food Truck Friday is Feb. 24

The first Food Truck Friday at Rosehead Park will be held this Friday, Feb. 24, from 6-8:30 p.m.

Featured “trucks” include Killer Grill BBQ, Donaven’s Road Cookin’ (southern food with an Irish style) and El Criollo Grill (Puerto Rican food).

The evening will include live music from the Common Taters & the Turn-Ups, a band which describes itself as “a core group of musicians (the ‘Taters) doing ‘roots’ music, originals and tasty down home covers, with special visiting artists (the Turn-Ups).”