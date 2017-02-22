It’s all about da’ Crab

While Steinhatchee’s ninth annual Fiddler Crab Festival dawned with cool temperatures and morning showers, clear skies were not far behind…and with them, the crowds.

Thousands of area residents descended on the small coastal town Saturday for a day filled with parades, food, more food and enough craft vendors to delight any shopper’s heart.

PHOTO: Steinhatchee mermaids (l to r) Maddy Fletcher, Chaeli Norwood and Jenna Wiggs came ashore for the festival parade. (Photo courtesy of Simply Steinhatchee)

