Local surgeon foils home invasion

A Perry man who attempted to push his way into the home of local surgeon Dr. Miles Nelson Monday night was arrested after a brief struggle with police.

Alan White, 26, faces charges of aggravated assault, burglary to a conveyance and resisting officer with violence. He is being held on a $3,000 bond.

