Padgett announces termination

A corrections officer at the Taylor County Jail was fired Monday after a two-week investigation into allegations he had improperly used pepper spray (O.C. spray) against an inmate.

“The allegation of improper use of O.S. spray was sustained. Inconsistencies in a report and statements given by Sgt. Bruce Sherwood were also a factor in his termination,” Sheriff Wayne Padgett said.

