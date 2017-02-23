Ponce Morgan

Mr. Ponce Morgan, 89, went to be with the Lord on February 20, 2017 with his family by his side.

Ponce was born February 26, 1927 in Jasper, Florida to Joe Thomas Morgan and Minnie Musselwhite Morgan.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Center Street Church of God with Robert Kirkland officiating.

Interment services will follow immediately afterwards in Woodlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2017 at Burns Funeral Home of Perry.

All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry.

Friends may sign the online guest book at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com