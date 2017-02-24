N THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2016-000568CAC

CITIZENS STATE BANK, a Florida banking corporation, f/k/a THE CITIZENS BANK OF PERRY,

Plaintiff,

v.

SOUTH HOUSE, INC.; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; AND FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE,

Defendants.

__________________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS GIVEN that pursuant to a Final Summary Judgment of Foreclosure dated February 07, 2017 in Case No. 2016-000568-CA of the Circuit Court of the Third Judicial Circuit in and for Taylor County, Florida, in which CITIZENS STATE BANK, a Florida banking corporation, f/k/a THE CITIZENS BANK OF PERRY is the Plaintiff and SOUTH HOUSE, INC.; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; and FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE are the Defendants, I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the Taylor County Courthouse located at 108 North Jefferson Street, Perry, Florida 32347-3252, on March 14, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., the following described property set forth in the Final Summary Judgment of Foreclosure:

SEE ATTACHED EXHIBIT “A”

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale. Dated this 7th day of February 2017.

ANNIE MAE MURPHY

Clerk of the Court

By: Marti Lee, DC

Deputy Clerk

EXHIBIT “A”

PARCEL No. 1

PARCEL # 03152-000

Lots Three of Block G of the Hendry Realty and Abstract Company’s Subdivision to the Town of Perry, Florida, a plat of which is now of record in the office of the Clerk of Circuit Court of Taylor County, Florida.

ALSO:

Lot 4, Block G of Hendry Realty and Abstract Company’s Subdivision to the City of Perry, Florida, being a part of Section 23, Township 4 South, Range 7 East, containing 0.44 acres, more or less, and being a part of Grantor’s right of way obtained by deed dated December 19, 1908, Deed Book 1-Z, Page 28, and recorded December 19, 1908, Taylor County, Florida, as shown on print of Grantor’s Division Engineer’s Drawing No. 4593, dated March 27, 1972, last revised September 29, 1975.

Begin at an old railroad iron marking the Southeast corner of Block H of the Hendry Realty and Abstract Company’s Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 71 of the Public Records of Taylor County, Florida, said point being 45.2 feet West of and at right angles to the center of the old railroad and run North 36 degrees 20 minutes West, along the East boundary of said Block H and parallel to the center of said railroad, 252.83 feet to an iron rod on the East boundary of Springfield Avenue, thence North 01 degrees 52 minutes West, along said East boundary, 21.99 feet to an iron rod on the South boundary of Main Street, thence North 88 degrees 08 minutes East, along said South boundary, 70.05 feet to an iron rod marking the Northwesterly corner of Block G of said subdivision, said point being 25 feet East of and at right angles to the center of the old railroad, thence South 36 degrees 20 minutes East, along the West boundary of said Block G and parallel to the center of said railroad, 279.50 feet to an iron rod on the North boundary of Green Street, thence South 88 degrees 08 minutes West, along said North boundary, 85.15 feet to the Point of Beginning.

EXHIBIT “A”

Parcel No. 2

Parcel # 03138-100

Commence at a concrete monument marking the Southeast corner of Lot 1, Block B of the Hendry Realty and Abstract Company’s Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 71 of the Public Records of Taylor County, Florida and run South 88 degrees 08 minutes West, along the North boundary of Bay Street, 113.86 feet to an iron rod on the Easterly right-of-way line of the CSX Transportation Railroad, said point being the Southwest corner of Block B of said subdivision and 25 feet East of and at right angles to the center of the old railroad track for a POINT OF BEGINNING, thence from said Point of Beginning run South 55 degrees 07 minutes 28 seconds East, along said easterly right-of-way line, 108.66 feet to an iron rod on the South boundary of said Bay Street, said point being 60 feet East of and at right angles to the center of the old railroad track, thence run South 36 degrees, 20 minutes East along said Easterly right-of-way line, 47.34 feet to an iron rod on the westerly boundary of Springfield Avenue, thence run South 01 degrees 52 minutes East, along said West boundary, 150.20 feet to an iron rod on the Westerly right-of-way line of said CSX Transportation Railroad, said point being 25 feet West of and at right angles to the center of the old railroad track, thence North 36 degrees 20 minutes West along said Westerly right-of-way line, 440.00 feet to an iron rod, thence North 69 degrees 16 minutes 05 seconds East 51.91 feet to an iron rod on the Easterly right-of-way line of said CSX Transportation Railroad, said point being 25 feet East of and at right angles to the center of the old railroad track, thence South 36 degrees 20 minutes East, along said Easterly right-of-way line, 152.00 feet to the Point of Beginning. Containing 0.555 acres, more or less.

EXHIBIT “A”

Parcel No. 3

Parcel #03167-000

Commence at an old railroad iron marking the Southeast corner of Block H of Hendry Realty and Abstract Company’s Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 71 of the Public Records of Taylor County, Florida and run South 48 degrees 37 minutes 32 seconds East 94.88 feet to an iron rod marking the Northeasterly corner of Block L of said Subdivision and the South boundary of Green Street for a POINT OF BEGINNING, said point being 25 feet West of and at right angles to the center of the old railroad, thence from said Point of Beginning run North 88 degrees 08 minutes East, along said South boundary, 88.49 feet to an iron rod marking the Northwesterly corner of Block M of said Subdivision, thence South 01 degrees 48 minutes 14 seconds East, along the West boundary of said Block M, 40.5 feet to an iron rod, said point being 25 feet East of and at right angles to the center of the old railroad, thence South 36 degrees 20 minutes East, along the West boundary of said Block M and parallel to the center of said railroad, 231.06 feet to an iron rod on the North boundary of Drew Street, thence South 88 degrees 08 minutes West, along said North boundary, 60.65 feet to an iron rod marking the Southeasterly corner of Block L of said Subdivision, said point being 25 feet West of and at right angles to the center of the old railroad, then North 36 degrees, 20 minutes West, along the East boundary of said Block L and parallel to the center of said railroad, 280.18 feet to the Point of Beginning. Containing 0.335 acres, more or less.

ALSO:

Lots 3 and 4 of Block K and all of Block L of Hendry Realty and Abstract Company’s Subdivision of the Town of Perry, Florida, ALSO: Beginning at the Southwest corner of Block L of the Hendry Realty and Abstract Company’s Addition to the Town of Perry, Florida, according to the map or plat of said Addition on record in the office of the Clerk of Circuit Court of Taylor County, Florida, for a POINT OF BEGINNING; thence run North along the West boundary line of Block L at a distance of 231 feet to a point on the South boundary line of Green Street, thence run West 30 feet, thence run South 105 feet, thence run West 30 feet to the Southeast corner of Lot 1, Block K, thence run South 126 feet to the Southeast corner of Lot 4, Block K, thence run East 60 feet to the Southwest corner of Block L, the Point of Beginning. SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS OF RECORD.

LESS AND EXCEPT: Right-of-way for State Road 20 as more particularly set forth in O.R. Book 17, Page 263, Public Records of Taylor County, Florida.

EXHIBIT “A”

Parcel No. 4

Parcel #03143-000

That part of the following-described parcels of land, to-wit: Beginning at the Southeast corner of Lot 11, Block D of the Hendry Realty and Abstract Company’s Subdivision of the Town of Perry, Florida, thence running West 19.3 feet to the East boundary line of U.S. Highway No. 19, thence Northwesterly along the East boundary line of said U.S. Highway No. 19 a distance of 126.9 feet, thence East 48.3 feet, thence Southeasterly parallel to the East boundary line of U.S. Highway No. 19 a distance of 74.5 feet, thence South 43.35 feet to the Point of Beginning. ALSO: All that part of the alley which runs through Block D of Hendry Realty and Abstract Company’s Subdivision of the Town of Perry Florida, according to the map or plat of said Subdivision on record in the office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Taylor County, Florida, lying and being East of the East boundary line of the right of way of U.S. Highway 19 (also known as State Road No. 201, and West of the West boundary of right of way of the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad, lying Easterly of and within 50 feet of the survey line of State Road No. 20, Section 3802, said survey line being set out and described on O.R. Book 21, page 214, Public Records of Taylor County, Florida).

ALSO:

The North Half of Block H of the Hendry Realty and Abstract Company’s Subdivision of the Town of Perry, Florida, lying and being in Section 23, Township 4 South, Range 7 East, Taylor County, Florida.

ALSO:

Beginning at the Southwest corner of Block H of the Hendry Realty and Abstract Company’s Subdivision of the Town of Perry, Florida, in accordance with a map or plat of said Subdivision of record in the office of the Clerk of Circuit Court of Taylor County, Florida; thence run East along street one hundred (100) feet, thence North sixty and nine-tenths (60.9) feet, to right-of-way of Atlantic Coast Line Railroad Company, thence North, 36 degrees and 20 minutes West, 48.35 feet, thence West 72.8 feet, to street line, thence South along street line 100 feet to the Point of Beginning; LESS the portion thereof conveyed by Standard Oil Company, Incorporated in Kentucky, by deed dated February 5, 1960 to the State of Florida for the widening of U.S. Highway # 19.

2/24

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Perry is accepting sealed bids for high resolution led message signs. The City plans to purchase two identical signs, yet is soliciting bids for two different signs sizes.

Visit www.cityofperry.net for details and specifications.

Robert A. Brown

City Manager

Mike Deming

Mayor

2/24, 3/3