Bulldogs host home opener Feb. 24

The Taylor County High baseball team carried a 3-run lead into the bottom of the 7th inning at Wakulla Tuesday before the War Eagles scored 4 runs to win the game 6-5.

The Bulldogs, playing their opening game of the 2017 season, scored 4 runs in the top of the sixth and added one more in the top of the 7th to carry a 5-2 advantage into the bottom half of the final inning.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.