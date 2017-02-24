Man charged with assaulting his 98-year-old grandmother

A suspect charged with abusing his 98-year-old grandmother was found hiding in a closet when officers went to arrest him at a North Jefferson Street residence Tuesday.

Achilles Bradley Mantzanas, 22, was booked for assault (domestic), abuse of disabled/elderly, resisting arrest with violence and reckless driving. An additional charge of violation of probation (VOP) is also expected.

