Perry-Foley Airport going solar?

The county is looking into the possibility of leasing a portion of the Perry-Foley Airport property for a solar farm as a way to generate additional revenue for the airport.

Last year, the county received a grant from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to conduct a feasibility study on the possibility. The county’s airport consulting firm, AVCON, conducted the study.

