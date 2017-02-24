Registration discount available March 9 only

Taylor County Heritage Pageant organizers announced that a special $5 discount will be offered for one day only—Thursday, March 9—for registration fees.

Participants must register at the Taylor County Historical Society between 5-8 p.m. to receive the $5 discount off the $50 entry fee.

The registration deadline for participants is Friday, March 10.

“This is also an opportunity for interested individuals to ask questions and learn how to research our historical files for their pageant projects,” President J.T. Davis said.

The second annual Taylor County Heritage will be held Saturday, April 29.

Participation is open to all ages and organizers also announced the addition of “Our Littlest Angels Photo Contest” for participants age newborn to four (babies cannot turn five before March 10). The entry fee is $10 per child and only one photo per child is allowed.

There will also be a separate category for pet photos. Entries will be judged by donations.