Registration for War Eagle football begins March 1

Registration for the 2017 youth football league, cheerleading and dance teams–sponsored by the Boys & Girls–will get underway Wednesday, March 1.
The Taylor County War Eagles program is for youngsters, ages 5-13. The entry fee is $100 for new players, $80 for returning players and $75 for cheerleading and dance teams. Players may register at the club. For more information, contact Coach Edwards at (941) 224-9973.
