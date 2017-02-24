The carnival is coming to town!

The Taylor County Leadership Council is hosting a carnival March 30-April 2 at Jerkins Community Center and a limited number of pre-sale “MegaRide” bracelets are now available. At $45 each, the bracelets are valid for all four days and include all rides.

“These tickets are limited to only a few and will sell out quickly,” organizers said.

Tickets can be purchased by cash or money order at A Good Works or from Leadership Council members Dorothy Tucker, Cathy Love, Checoya Whetsel, Team Flyy, Theresa Britt, Harriett Mote, Lisa Jay or Kenny Fuller.

Watch for an upcoming announcement