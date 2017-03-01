IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO. 2016-CA-000042

BRANCH BANKING AND TRUST COMPANY,

Plaintiff,

N.C. HUDSON A/K/A NETTIE C. HUDSON; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF N. C. HUDSON A/K/A NETTIE C. HUDSON; STARKE V. HUDSON, ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER, AND AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANTS WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS; TENANT#1; TENANT #2,

Defendants.

__________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Final Judgment of Foreclosure for Plaintiff entered in this cause, in the Circuit Court of TAYLOR County, Florida, the Clerk of the Court will sell the property situated in TAYLOR County, Florida, described as:

LOT 33, BLOCK ‘C’, UNIT 1, KEATON BEACH INC., ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT OF SAID UNIT 1, KEATON BEACH, INC., ON RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA, IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 104.

and commonly known as: 21180 Keaton Beach Drive, Perry, Florida 32348, at public sale, to the highest and best bidder for cash, on the Courthouse steps at the East Door, 108 North Jefferson Street, Perry, Fl 32348, on February 23, 2017, at 11:00 A.M.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact: Carrina Cooper, Court Administration, 173 Hernando Avenue, Room 408, Lake City, Florida 32055, Phone: 386-758-2163. Contact Court Administration at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing impaired call 711.

Dated this Jan, 20, 2017.

ANNIE MAE MURPHY

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: Crystal McMullen, DC

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA,

PROBATE DIVISION.

Case No. 2017-21-CP

In Re: The Estate of:

MARY HOWDESHELL,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MARY HOWDESHELL, deceased, whose date of death was May 31, 2016; File Number 2017-21-CP is pending in the Circuit Court for Taylor County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 620, Perry, Florida 32348. The name and address of the personal representative and his attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice has been served, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: February 22, 2017.

SMITH & ASSOCIATES

ATTORNEYS AT LAW, P.A.

MICHAEL S. SMITH

Attorney for Personal Representative

Florida Bar No. 169621

P.O. Drawer 579

Perry, Florida 32348

Telephone: (850) 584-3812

Fax: (850) 584-7148

Email: mike@msmithpa.com

JOYCE BRANCH TURNER,

Personal Representative for the Estate of

MARY HOWDESHELL, deceased

3/1

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN TO CHRISTY LEE ROGERS UNLESS PAYMENT IS MADE ON 2011 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER VIN: 5TDZK3EH1BS036782FOR TOW&STORAGE CHARGES ON 02/25/2017. VEHICLE WILL BE AUCTIONED ON THE 4th DAY OF APRIL 2017 @ 10AM AT THOMAS CHEVROLET LOCATED AT 2128 S. BYRON BUTLER PARKWAY, PERRY,FL(850) 584-6221 PER F.S. 713.78

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN TO ELANA DANIELLE HELTON UNLESS PAYMENT IS MADE ON 2000 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA VIN: 3VWRC29M3YM150917 FOR TOW&STORAGE CHARGES ON 02/23/2017. VEHICLE WILL BE AUCTIONED ON THE 4TH DAY OF APRIL 2017 @ 10AM AT THOMAS CHEVROLET 2128 S. BYRON BUTLER PKWY.PERRY FL. (850) 584-6221 PER F.S. 713.78