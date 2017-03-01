2-time Super Bowl champion comes home March 11

Two-time Super Bowl champion LeGarrette Blount will be back in Perry on Saturday, March 11, for a homecoming event hosted by the Perry-Taylor County Chamber of Commerce.
The NFL runningback and former Taylor County High School standout won his second championship with the New England Patriots last month when his team scored 31 unanswered points to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.
Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.
Recent Comments