Armed suspect holds police officers at bay

A tense standoff between an armed suspect and dozens of police officers ended without violence Friday morning, Feb. 24, and netted one arrest as well as the seizure of firearms and narcotics.

Santuro Thomas, 27, is being held without bond at the Taylor County Jail where he was booked for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and an out-of-state warrant on a probation violation charge.

PHOTO: Police officers and members of the Marshal’s Task Force surrounded a home on North Calhoun Street Friday morning. The suspect initially barricaded himself in the residence before surrendering.

