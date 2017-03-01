Baseball team falls to Maclay, will face Pensacola Catholic

The Taylor County High baseball team went up against some strong pitching here Friday as Maclay defeated TCHS 11-1 in the Bulldogs’ home opener of the 2017 season.

The Bulldogs struck out 10 times while managing only 5 hits against Maclay. Taylor County scored one run in the bottom of the third to narrow Maclay’s advantage to 2-1 before Maclay scored 2 in the fourth inning, 1 in the fifth and 6 runs in the sixth to win the contest going away.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.