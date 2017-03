FWC seeks public comment on grouper season off Taylor County

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) staff will soon be gathering public input on the recreational gag grouper season in Taylor, Wakulla, Jefferson and Franklin counties.

The Perry meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 15, in the Perry City Council Chambers on S. Jefferson St.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.