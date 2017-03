Have fun at the park March 4!

The merry month of March brings with it a Relay For Life event this Saturday, March 4, at Rosehead Park.

Citizens State Bank’s “Making Cents for a Cure” team will hold a Family Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Look for kids’ games, prizes and karaoke. Burgers and hot dogs will also be available for purchase.

All proceeds will benefit Taylor County’s 2017 Relay For Life, held in support of the American Cancer Society.