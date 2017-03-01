Ptl. Arnold presented ‘Our Hero’ award

Perry Police Department (PPD) Plt. John Arnold was named the 2016 recipient of the Perry Rotary Club’s Our Hero Award. He was presented the award Friday evening at the Perry- Taylor County Chamber of Commerce Banquet.

Nominated by PPD Capt. Gene Franklin and Lt. Lin Gray, Arnold was recognized for his efforts during Hurricane Hermine as well as his response to a possible drunk driver who struck his patrol car in November.

PHOTO: PPD Ptl. John Arnold (right) was presented the Perry Rotary Club’s 2016 Our Hero Award at the annual chamber of commerce banquet Friday. Shown above with him is Rotarian Scott Mixon.

