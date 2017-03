Snyder’s-Lance is ‘Member of Year’

By ANGELA M. CASTELUCCI / Staff writer

Beaded gowns, sparkling jewels and dapper escorts… the only thing missing was a red carpet.

Business and community leaders dressed to the nines came together for a glittering affair Friday, Feb. 24, to toast the successes of 2016 at the annual Perry- Taylor County Chamber of Commerce Banquet.