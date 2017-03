Boys tennis team beats Suwannee, falls to Rickards

The Taylor County High boys tennis team defeated Suwannee 4-3 on Monday before being edged by Rickards 3-4 on Tuesday.

In singles, matches against Suwannee Jackson Cruce won 8-5, Drayton Pegg won 8-4, Dylan Dudley lost 0-8, Audie Ash won 8-5 and B. Ward won 8-6.

