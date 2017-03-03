Bulldogs defeat Brookwood 12-4 in Thomasville

The Taylor County High baseball team jumped on Brookwood early Tuesday in Thomasville, Ga., then cruised to a 12-4 victory.

The Bulldogs’ Caleb Wentworth pitched three innings to record the win, striking out 5 and walking two while giving up no hits. Zach Fike struck out 6 and walked one while giving up one hit in 2 innings of relief. Treven Flores closed out the game on the mound.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.