Feagle hosts town hall meetings

County Commissioner Pam Feagle has scheduled four town hall meetings in March throughout District 4.
The first will be held Tuesday, March 7, at the Shady Grove Boys & Girls Club, starting at 6 p.m.
The remaining meetings are planned Thursday, March 9, at JR’s Aucilla Store; Thursday, March 23, Boyd Methodist Church; and Monday, March 27, at the firehouse on Johnson Stripling Road. Each meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
Sheriff Wayne Padgett and County Administrator Ted Lakey will join Feagle at the March 7 meeting.
To contact Feagle with questions, please email pamfeagle@taylorcountygov.com.
Recent Comments