Gridiron 5K adds color in third year

The third annual Gridiron 5K Challenge Run/Walk steps off March 25 at 8 a.m., promising a rainbow of colors for all those who participate.

“This year’s event will be a Color Run,” said Amber Jones. “Throughout the race, runners are sprayed with different colors, so by the end of the course, their white shirts are covered with paint. It’s just something different,” she said. “Color Runs are popular everywhere—it just adds another layer of interest.”

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.