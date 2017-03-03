Meth suspect caught in the act

Sgt. Jimmy Cash and Inv. Jason Vinson planned just a “knock and talk” interview Wednesday afternoon when they went to a 5th Street home in Steinhatchee.

But their timing could not have been better—the suspect had just stepped outside the front door of his home with an active “shake and bake” meth cook in his hands as the law enforcement officers rounded the corner.

PHOTO: Sheriff Wayne Padgett assisted processing the scene where a suspect was caught in the process of mixing a batch of methamphetamine using the “Shake & Bake” method. Sgt. Jimmy Cash and Inv. Jason Vinson were conducting a warrant sweep when they came in contact with the suspect.

