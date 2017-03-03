Quarterly chamber luncheon set March 16

The Perry-Taylor County Chamber of Commerce, along with Chemring Ordnance, will host the first quarterly chamber luncheon of 2017 on Thursday, March 16.

The noon meeting will be held at Forest Capital Hall.

A representative from the Florida Chamber of Commerce will give an update on the “Florida 2030 Conversation” program launched by the organization.

“The Florida chamber will be holding town hall meetings in all 67 counties to discuss economic development. Analysts predict that Florida will have grown by six million residents by 2030 and the growth would mean that two million more jobs were needed,” Perry chamber director Dawn Taylor said.

“Our March luncheon will be an opportunity for business and community leaders to identify key trends and the factors that can drive their regional economy. Our target is 10,000 voices telling us about the future.”

Attendance is free and lunch will be provided. To online register, please go to http://www.flchamber.com/florida-2030-town-hall-meetings/ or call the chamber at (850) 584-5366.