‘Touch-A-Truck’ at March 25 family event

The Florida Department of Health in Taylor County and Tobacoo Free Florida are sponsoring a “Touch-A-Truck” event Saturday, March 25, at Rosehead Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Children will have the opportunity to climb into fire engines, police cars, tractors and more. Additional activities will include live demonstrations and learning sessions. Free tobacco cessation information and tools will be available.

Admission is free and everyone is invited to “this family friendly event.”