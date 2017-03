Whiddon murder trial set for June

The murder trial of Rodney Whiddon, originally scheduled for last month, has been re-set to a June date.

If the trial proceeds as planned, it will fall just one week short of the two-year mark of educator Shelly Strickland’s death in 2015.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.