Local volunteers honored at United Way gala

Taylor County was well represented among the awardees during the United Way of the Big Bend’s (UWBB) finale event held this week in Tallahassee.

The Boys & Girls Club of North Central Florida was Agency Partner of the Year from the campaign’s surrounding counties while Angie Roberts received the Life of the Party Award for her work with Perry Primary School’s (PPS) campaign and Yates – Foley Mill received the Change Maker Award for its fund-raising campaign.

