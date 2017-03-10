The Nola family: A journey from Lebanon to Taylor County

Descendent Mike Nola will present “Coming To America—the Story of the Nola Family” at Monday’s meeting of the Taylor County Historical Society, starting at 7 p.m.

“From their beginnings in Zahle, Lebanon, to their final destination of Perry, this is the story of how the Nola family came to America and became Americans. If you’re interested in history, I’m sure you will enjoy this journey from Lebanon to the United States in the first part of the 20th century. We’ll look at why the Nola family decided to leave Lebanon and also look at the city’s and towns they lived in before making it to Taylor County—a place they loved and thought of as home,” Nola said.

All interested persons are encouraged to attend. Refreshments will be served.