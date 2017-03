97 years of service to Taylor County School District honored

Ninety-seven years of services to the Taylor County School District will be celebrated when the Educators’ Hall of Fame gains three new members.

This year’s inductees are Perry Elementary School teacher Loisell Edwards Coleman, Taylor County Middle School (TCMS) media specialist James Gross and the late teacher and administrator Michelle “Shelly” O’Steen Strickland.

