Local author and illustrator to speak at library

Local author and educator Dr. Janet Yvette Williams and illustrator Christina Reaves Young will be guest speakers at the Taylor County Public Library on Monday, March 27.

The pair have created a picture book for children called “The Flower That Finally Bloooms,” which shares a story about “being able to work through any struggle in life to become whatever you desire to be.”

The program, which will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., is free and open to the public.